Tributes paid after popular Heysham pub manager passes away

Tributes have been paid to a popular Heysham pub landlord and events manager who has died.

Brian Bromiley who took over the reins at The Globe in Overton in October 2023, passed away over the Christmas period.

Four days ago on December 26, The Globe at Overton Facebook page said: “Hi everyone, It is with great sadness that I let you know that Brian passed away yesterday.

“Obviously The Globe will remain closed until further notice.”

Tributes have been paid to Brian on Facebook at the news of his death.

Rose Roberts said: “Very sad news, taken too soon, he was a lovely man with a kind heart, we have many fond memories from the Dome through to recent festival times. Condolences to his family.”

Mark Atkinson said: “So very sorry and saddened to hear. Brian was a true character and gentleman. He made everyone feel welcome and always did his best for the community.

“His humour and happy smile made everything he did a pleasure to attend and be part of. Will be sadly missed by all.

Brian Bromiley took over the running of The Globe in Overton in October 2023.

“Our thoughts go to all who knew him and loved him. R.I.P Brian.

Gemma Goff said: “So so sad to hear this. Brian was a lovely man and he really did so much for The Globe at Overton. He will be missed. May he rest in peace. I hope his family has solace with the impact he had on the community.”

Before Brian from Heysham took over the reins at The Globe, he ran the Middle Inn at Middleton, formerly Middleton Social Club.

Before he died he also ran his own business Town and Country Events, supplying mobile bars to events locally and further afield.

A former chair of the Morecambe Events Co-Operative, Brian was head of the organising committee when thousands of people enjoyed the first major bonfire and fireworks event on the seafront in 15 years, in 2016.

He also worked extensively in management roles in Morecambe venues during the 80s and 90s, at Bubbles swimming centre and The Dome, The Empire nightclub, Fred's on the Ball pub and The Carleton club.

The Globe have announced that Brian Bromiley’s funeral will be on Tuesday January 14 at 11.30am at Lancaster and Morecambe crematorium.