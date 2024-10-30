A family have paid a loving and emotional tribute to a motorcyclist who died following a collision at Burrow, near Kirkby Lonsdale.

Tristan Whyatt, 51, was described as having a ‘heart of gold and a belly laugh so loud he could stand in for Father Christmas’.

He was riding a motorbike which was in collision with a Land Rover Freelander on the A683 Burrow Road, at 1.20pm on October 21.

Tristan, from Haslingden, was taken to hospital where he very sadly died the following day.

Paying tribute to Tristan, his family said: “Tristan was an avid car and motorbike enthusiast – anything with wheels and/or an engine.

“He had been riding bikes since the age of 12. He was described by his friends as big and daft, with a heart of gold and a belly laugh so loud he could stand in for Father Christmas.

“This has come as a huge shock to all his family and friends, and an irreplaceable part of our lives has gone forever.

“We have been deeply moved by the messages from friends and family relating to Tristan’s passing. He will be sorely missed.

“We want to take this time to thank the responding officers and emergency services, as well as all the staff at Royal Preston Hospital who tried so hard to save Tristan’s life.”

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and for anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0538 of October 21 2024, or email [email protected].