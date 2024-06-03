Tribute paid to ‘true and loyal family man’ from Morecambe who died in road accident

Hugh 'Shug' Mooney. Photo: Cumbria Police.

A Morecambe man who died following a single vehicle collision on the A7 at Scotsdyke, almost on the border with Scotland, at around 4.10pm on Wednesday May 22 has been identified.

Hugh Mooney known as Shug, aged 48, sadly died at the scene.

In tribute his family said: “We are lost for words.

"To say our lives will never be the same really doesn't do our pain or loss justice.

“He was such a true and loyal family man, a brilliant friend to many, who would do anything to help anybody.

“We as a family have lost the most beautiful soul, I as his wife have lost my soul mate.

“Shug will always be missed and forever loved.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 182 of May 22 2024.

Call police on 101.