Tribute paid to ‘much loved’ woman who died after collision near Lancaster University

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a road traffic collision in Lancaster.

Alison Graham’s family said she ‘devoted her life and professional career to human rights, and improving the lives of others across the world.’

Alison suffered serious injuries in the incident on the A6 at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive near Lancaster University.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5.39pm last Tuesday, (January 14) we received a report of a collision between a Dacia Sandero car and a pedestrian on the A6 at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive.

Alison Graham.

“The pedestrian, who can now be named as Alison Graham, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Alison has since sadly died. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely distressing time.”

In a tribute, Alison’s family said: “At the end of last week, our hearts were broken by the sudden loss of Alison in a tragic traffic accident. Ali was a much-loved sister, daughter, niece and cousin, and a great friend to many.

“Alison accomplished so much in her life, and was someone who always gave so much to others.

"She was smart, kind and funny, with a sparkling personality and a great sense of humour.

"She devoted her life and professional career to human rights, and improving the lives of others across the world. Everything she did was with intelligence, passion and heart.

“She will be enormously missed by her family and friends, and by all those who knew and loved her. She leaves a great hole in all of our lives.

“We would appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of this very special person.”

Sgt Chris Hardacre, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Very tragically a woman has died as a result of this collision, and our thoughts are with Alison’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“I am continuing to appeal for the public’s help, as our enquiries continue. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage between 5pm and 6pm and between Collingham Park and Hazelrigg Lane on the A6, to please inform us.”

Call police on 101 quoting log 1032 of January 14, or email [email protected].