Tribute paid to former Lancaster mayor and charity stalwart

Morecambe Town Council is saddened to announce the passing of former Councillor June Ashworth, a long-standing and much-respected public servant who dedicated many years to the local community.

June was one of Morecambe Town Council’s longest-serving Councillors, having first been elected at the creation of the Council in 2009 and serving right through to 2023.

During that time she played a vital role in shaping the Council’s early direction and served her community with great distinction and dedication, as well as characteristic grace, warmth and kindness.

Her work across the Bare ward in particular was extensive and tireless, and she remained deeply involved in community matters throughout her time in office.

June Ashworth with Alan Hatton-Yeo, chair of the Citizens Advice North Lancashire trustees.

In addition to serving on Morecambe Town Council, June also served as a City Councillor and Mayor of Lancaster, was a school governor, and was a trustee for Citizen’s Advice North Lancashire – a role from which she retired last year.

A highlight of her mayoral term included attending the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace - a fitting honour for someone who gave so much to her community.

Born and raised in the local area, June spent most of her life in Morecambe.

Her roots and commitment to the town ran deep.

She was known not only for her civic service but also for the grace, warmth and kindness she showed to all she worked with.

June will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including fellow councillors, residents, and friends across Morecambe and beyond.

Her legacy of dedication, service and dignity will not be forgotten.

A funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Monday July 21 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, followed by refreshments at Morecambe Golf Club.

All who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend.