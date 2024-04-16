Tribute paid after death of man who dedicated more than 60 years service to Morecambe Scouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Hague BEM passed away last month after a long illness.

Lonsdale District lead volunteer Mandy Sweet said on Lonsdale District Scouts Facebook page on March 13: “It is with the greatest sadness that I have to announce that one of our longest serving members of Scouting, Alan Hague BEM, passed away today, after a long illness.

“Alan was the Secretary of Lonsdale District Scouts, ex-Group Scout Leader of 16th Morecambe Scout Group, archivist and long-serving Leader and Trustee who helped build the HQ of 16th Morecambe Scouts.

Alan Hague BEM who has died after a long illness. Alan was involved with Lonsdale Scouts for over 60 years.

“His family are very proud of his long service with Scouts and they know that it gave him many years of happiness to be involved.

"With Alan's faithful and dedicated service to Lonsdale Scouts for over 60 years, I know that many of us will want to help the family remember and celebrate his life.

“I know that anybody who knew Alan will be thinking of his family at this time and that we all send our deepest condolences.

"He will be greatly missed.”

Janet Bradshaw said on the Lonsdale District Scout’s Facebook page: “Rest in peace Alan, it was an honour to have known you and shared a small part of your Scouting journey.”

Valerie Vose said on the Lonsdale District Scout's Facebook page: “Alan was a much loved and respected member of Lonsdale District. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Lancastrian Research said on Facebook: “Really very sad to hear this, I worked with Alan for many years at the City Museum and he was an absolute gem with his dry humour that

always made me giggle. I last bumped into him in the Archives at Preston last year and had a great catch up with him. Much love to his family.”

Were you a Scout with Alan, either as a Leader or one of the young people that he helped with skills for life?

If so you are invited to join Joan and Alison Hague to celebrate his life along with past and present Scouts and leaders from 16th Morecambe at Scout HQ, Michaelson Avenue,

Morecambe on Saturday April 27 from 4pm to 7pm.

Please come along to chat and reminisce about Alan’s 50 year involvement with Scouting in Torrisholme.