News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Trial for Lancaster homeless man accused of aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour

A homeless man from Lancaster who appeared in court accused of aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour will face a trial.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Daniel Dube, 44, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order on January 30 in Morecambe by acting in a verbally aggressive anti-social manner and using foul and threatening language when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The case has been sent for trial and Dube was remanded in custody until a hearing at Preston Crown Court on February 28.