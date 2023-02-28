News you can trust since 1837
Trial date set for Morecambe woman accused of owning dangerous dog which injured two people

A Morecambe woman appeared in court accused of being in charge of a dangerous dog out of control causing injury.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wendy Richardson, 49, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, is alleged to have been the owner or been in charge of a brown and white mastiff dog which was dangerously out of control in Marine Road East, Morecambe which injured two people.

She appeared at Preston Crown Court and pleaded not guilty x 2.

A trial date has been set for December 12, 2023.

Preston Crown Court
