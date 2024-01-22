Trial date set for four people accused of seriously assaulting man in Morecambe

Four people accused of seriously assaulting a man in Morecambe are to go on trial.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.