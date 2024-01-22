News you can trust since 1837
Trial date set for four people accused of seriously assaulting man in Morecambe

Four people accused of seriously assaulting a man in Morecambe are to go on trial.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
David Paul Edmondson, 37, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Gary Lee Kane, 42, of Devonshire Road, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Stacey Louise Hatfield, 32, of Cleveland Groves, Morecambe, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

George Vernon Jacobs, 39, of Darren Street Bradford, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All four are to go on trial at Preston Crown Court on June 17.