Treat yourself to some ‘geeky goodness’ at new collectables shop open in Morecambe

A new collectables shop has opened in Morecambe town centre.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

RL Toys and Collectables which is inside The Vault Morecambe at 14, Victoria Street, sells all things movie and TV related, new and used toys and adult collectables.

They have a big selection of pre loved items and a larger selection of brand new stock.

They sell items from Stranger Things, Power Rangers, Bride of Chucky, WWE, Doctor Who, rare figures, Funko Pop's, Neca figures, Diamond select figures, McFarlane figures, puppet master figures and more.

Some of the Funko Pops and figures for sale at RL Toys and Collectables.Some of the Funko Pops and figures for sale at RL Toys and Collectables.
Some of the Funko Pops and figures for sale at RL Toys and Collectables.
A shopper said: “I think something like this is perfect for Morecambe, especially with having comic cons now as well, Morecambe doesn't have anything like this!”

RL Toys and Collectables said on Facebook: “Come on down say hi, talk collectables or place some orders. Come on down and treat yourself to some geeky goodness!”

Opening hours are: Monday closed; Tuesday 11am-6pm; Wednesday 11am-10pm; Thursday 11am-2.30pm; Friday 11am-6pm; Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am -3pm.

Like the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RLTOYSCOLLECTABLES

