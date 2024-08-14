Treasured Michelin man belonging to Tyson Fury's dad stolen from lorry in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyson Fury's dad has had a Michelin man figure stolen off his wagon whilst it was in a garage in Cockerham, near Lancaster.

John Fury had two Michelin man figures on his wagon, one of which had sentimental value, and over the weekend someone ripped the figure off and stole it.

A spokesman for Northwest Services Carlisle who posted an appeal on Facebook said: “John Fury’s Michelin man with the gypsy king logo on it has been stolen off his wagon from the garage in Cockerham, Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These were a present off somebody that’s no longer with us. The value of one of these is about £200 the sentimental value is way more, so a nice reward for the return of the missing man.

The Michelin man figure with the Gypsy King logo which was stolen from John Fury's wagon in Lancaster.

“The figure has been broken off so it’s probably for a man cave. I will swap a matching Michelin painted the same for the missing man and I will get it signed by both John Fury and Tyson Fury if that helps get it back.

"There’s loads of these Michelin men out there I could easy paint one and put it back in its place but the one that’s gone missing means a lot to John and it would be nice to get it back.”