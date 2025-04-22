Travellers set up camp on Heysham village green
Caravans have set up on the car park next to the village green, as well as the village green itself.
Heysham Neighbourhood Community (HNC), a group of residents, had only just reopened the public toilets in Heysham village but have now had to close them.
They said on Facebook: “It is with a great deal of sadness that we have had to close our toilets. A large number of travellers have set up camp on our beautiful village green, we will reopen as soon as the situation is resolved.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported our efforts so far and we look forward to opening our doors to the public again.”
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The council is aware of the situation and is working to reclaim the spaces the travellers are using. A welfare visit has been made this morning.”