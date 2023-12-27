A train company says there will be further disruption to services over the holiday period due to engineering works and poor weather.

Northern has published a travel advice calendar for the seven days over New Year (December 28 to January 3).

The train operator says customers should expect disruption and are strongly advised to ‘check before you travel’.

Services should return to normal on Wednesday, January 3.

Northern runs trains on a number of routes in the North Lancashire and South Cumbria area, including the Lancaster to Morecambe service.

Poor weather caused by Storm Gerrit is forecast on Wednesday December 27.

The Met Office have issued a number of yellow weather warnings covering the following areas:

*Strong winds, heavy snow and rain has been forecast for large parts of Scotland, particularly in the east

*Heavy rain has been forecast for large parts of the north of England, and most of Wales

*Strong winds have been forecast for the entire south coast of England.

Stormy weather can severely affect the railway, with train delays and cancellations.

*High winds can mean trains have to run at slower speeds than usual to operate safely.

*Strong winds can also bring down trees and other debris that blocks tracks and damages power lines.

*Heavy rainfall can cause flooding that results in tracks being underwater and embankments being damaged.

*Flooding can affect points, which allow trains to move from one line to another, and electrical systems.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/