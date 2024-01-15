Trapped driver rescued from car after crash on road near Lancaster
A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle after a crash on a rural road near Lancaster.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Hornby attended a road traffic collision on Lancaster Road, Hornby at 8.59am on January 14.
The crash involved one vehicle with one person trapped inside.
Fire crews stabilized the vehicle and released one casualty using ladders and stabilization equipment.
The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.