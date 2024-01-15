News you can trust since 1837
Trapped driver rescued from car after crash on road near Lancaster

A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle after a crash on a rural road near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Hornby attended a road traffic collision on Lancaster Road, Hornby at 8.59am on January 14.

The crash involved one vehicle with one person trapped inside.

Fire crews stabilized the vehicle and released one casualty using ladders and stabilization equipment.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.

