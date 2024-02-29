Trapped driver released by firefighters after crash on M6 near Carnforth
Fire crews released a trapped driver after one vehicle was involved in a collision on the M6 near Carnforth.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Carnforth, and Milnthorpe attended a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the M6 southbound between junctions 36 and 35 at 11.56pm on February 28.
Crews released one casualty and were at the scene for over one hour.