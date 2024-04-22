Trains running again on Lancaster to Barrow line after derailment at Grange as investigation continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail engineers have been working around the clock to restore the railway at Grange-over-Sands after a Northern train left the tracks on Friday March 22.

A void in the ground was found about 150m away from the derailed train.

A specialist crane rerailing the train at Grange-over-Sands.

More than 8,100 hours of work has taken place to get the railway restored so trains can run again.

Engineers removed 400 tonnes of spoil from the embankments and installed almost 84 tonnes of new materials to repair the damage.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we worked tirelessly to get the railway back up and running after it was severely damaged by the void and train derailment.

“This has been a very complex recovery and repair job. I’m pleased that the line is open again for passengers on the busy Furness line.”

Ground investigations at Grange-over-Sands after the derailment.

Network Rail have been working closely with train operator, Northern, to keep passengers on the move during the closure.

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern in the North West, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while these important repairs to the rail infrastructure have been carried out by Network Rail. We’re very pleased to be able to resume rail services on the Furness Line and re-connect our customers with the rest of our network.”