Trains disrupted between Lancaster and Carnforth due to damage to overhead electric wires

Train services between Lancaster and Carnforth are currently being disrupted due to damage to the overhead electric wires.

Network Rail engineers are on site and are in the process of inspecting the damage.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 3.30pm on June 5, Northern trains said.

Train services are currently unable to run between Lancaster - Carnforth in this direction only, however this may impact services later in the day as trains may not be in the correct locations.

Lancaster Railway Station.

Effect on service:

Manchester Airport - Barrow in Furness / Windermere services will be disrupted.

Lancaster - Barrow in Furness - Carlisle services will be disrupted.

Morecambe - Leeds services will be disrupted

Due to the impact of disruption caused by this incident, customers may decide to travel on alternative transport methods. Please see below for local bus information:

Lancaster - Morecambe is served by Stagecoach bus 6, 6A & 6C services.

Lancaster - Carnforth is served by Stagecoach bus 55 service.

Lancaster - Carnforth - Kendal - Windermere is served by the Stagecoach bus 555 service.

Kendal - Oxenholme is served by the Stagecoach bus 41 service.

Northern tickets are not valid for travel on board Stagecoach buses.

Customers opting to travel on these services will be required to purchase a ticket to travel from the bus operator prior to boarding.

A request for alternative road transport to operate between Oxenholme - Windermere has been requested, however due to a lack of local operators being available, customers are

advised the quickest method of transport from Oxenholme, Windermere and Kendal will be on the local bus network.

For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

For live information, please visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from, or message @northernassist on X (formerly Twitter).