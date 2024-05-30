Trains cancelled between Lancaster and Oxenholme after freight train derails

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains have been cancelled after a train derailment which affects passengers at Lancaster and Oxenholme.

No trains are running on the West Coast Main Line between Preston and Scotland until at least 6pm on Thursday.

Avanti West Coast said this was due to a freight derailment blocking the line and passengers have been advised not to travel between Preston and Scotland on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “Due to a derailed train between Oxenholme Lake District and Penrith North Lakes fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

Lancaster Railway Station.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 6pm on May 30."

Transpennine Trains are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for Avanti West Coast rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

CrossCountry are conveying passengers between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street in both directions until further notice.

ScotRail are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

If your journey's delayed 15 minutes or more, you can claim compensation at https://delayrepay.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/en/login?loginTarget=%2F

If your train is cancelled, your ticket's valid on the Avanti West Coast train immediately before or after the cancelled one.