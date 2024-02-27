Trains between Leeds and Morecambe severely disrupted due to unexploded World War Two bomb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train services departing from Leeds heading in the direction of Morecambe and Carlisle were unable to run due to the unexploded World War Two bomb.

Passengers departing from stations in Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire wishing to use the Bentham line or to Settle to Carlisle line were also not able to travel to Leeds.

12.32 Morecambe to Leeds due 14.38 will be started from Lancaster.

A Northern Rail train.

It will no longer call at Morecambe and Bare Lane.

14.18 Leeds to Morecambe due 16.33 will be started from Skipton.

It will no longer call at Leeds, Shipley, Bingley and Keighley.

Northern ticket holders have acceptance on any Northern off route services.

Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

For more information visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates