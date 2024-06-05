Train lines reopened between Preston and Lancaster but disruption expected until 6pm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lines have now reopened following damage to the overhead electric wires between Preston and Lancaster.

Whilst service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue until 6pm.

Route(s) affected:

Lancaster Railway Station.

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

Northern between Manchester Airport and Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere, between Lancaster and Heysham Port / Carlisle, and also between Leeds and Morecambe

TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh, and also between Liverpool Lime Street and Glasgow Central

Manchester Airport - Barrow in Furness / Windermere services will be disrupted.

Lancaster - Barrow in Furness - Carlisle services will be disrupted.

Morecambe - Leeds services will be disrupted

Due to the impact of disruption caused by this incident, customers may decide to travel on alternative transport methods. Please see below for local bus information:

Lancaster - Morecambe is served by Stagecoach bus 6, 6A & 6C services.

Lancaster - Carnforth is served by Stagecoach bus 55 service.

Lancaster - Carnforth - Kendal - Windermere is served by the Stagecoach bus 555 service.

Kendal - Oxenholme is served by the Stagecoach bus 41 service.

Northern tickets are not valid for travel on board Stagecoach buses.

Customers opting to travel on these services will be required to purchase a ticket to travel from the bus operator prior to boarding.

A request for alternative road transport to operate between Oxenholme - Windermere has been requested, however due to a lack of local operators being available, customers are

advised the quickest method of transport from Oxenholme, Windermere and Kendal will be on the local bus network.

For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

For live information, please visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from, or message @northernassist on X (formerly Twitter).

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting https://northernrail.my.site.com/s/article/Delay-Repay

TransPennine Express customer advice:

Trains running towards Scotland may experience delays until service fully recovers.

You can use your ticket on Northern services via any reasonable route at no extra cost.

You can also use your ticket on Avanti West Coast services between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh until 8pm today (please note, Avanti West Coast services are also affected by this incident).

Rail replacement transport has been requested to run between Preston and Carlisle.