Traffic stopped on M6 near Lancaster due to geese in carriageway

Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 near Lancaster due to geese in the carriageway.

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X 21 hours ago: “Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the #M6 between J33 (#Galgate) and J34 (near #Lancaster) due to geese in the carriageway.

“Congestion is building on approach.”

Later on they posted: “Incident resolved and traffic released in both directions on the #M6 between J33 (#Galgate) and J34 (near #Lancaster).

“We're reporting residual delays of 20 minutes on approach.

“Please allow extra journey time.”