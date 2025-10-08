Traffic stopped on M6 near Lancaster due to geese in carriageway

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:59 BST
Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 near Lancaster due to geese in the carriageway.
Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 between Galgate and Lancaster due to geese in the carriageway.

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X 21 hours ago: “Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the #M6 between J33 (#Galgate) and J34 (near #Lancaster) due to geese in the carriageway.

“Congestion is building on approach.”

Later on they posted: “Incident resolved and traffic released in both directions on the #M6 between J33 (#Galgate) and J34 (near #Lancaster).

“We're reporting residual delays of 20 minutes on approach.

“Please allow extra journey time.”

