Traffic stopped on M6 near Lancaster after ‘concern for welfare’ call
Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 near Lancaster due to a police led incident.
National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X on September 6: “Traffic has been stopped both directions on the #M6 in #Lancashire between J33 #Lancaster and J32 #Preston due to a police led incident.
“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene dealing with traffic management.”
Diversions were in place for motorists.
Police said the call came in at 9.01pm on Saturday (September 6) which was a concern for welfare and it was safely resolved.