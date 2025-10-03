Traffic held in both directions on M6 near Carnforth after collision
M6 drivers near Carnforth were stuck in major disruption this morning following a serious crash.
National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X four hours ago: “Traffic is being held in both directions on the #M6 between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale) due to a single vehicle collision.
“@Cumbriapolice and @CumbriaFire on scene.
“Delays building on approach, we'll keep you updated.”
Two hours ago National Highways: North-West posted that the incident was now clear and all lanes have reopened on the #M6 northbound in #Cumbria between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale).