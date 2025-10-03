Traffic held in both directions on M6 near Carnforth after collision

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:25 BST
All lanes are open after a crash on the M6 near Carnforth.placeholder image
M6 drivers near Carnforth were stuck in major disruption this morning following a serious crash.

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X four hours ago: “Traffic is being held in both directions on the #M6 between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale) due to a single vehicle collision.

“@Cumbriapolice and @CumbriaFire on scene.

“Delays building on approach, we'll keep you updated.”

Two hours ago National Highways: North-West posted that the incident was now clear and all lanes have reopened on the #M6 northbound in #Cumbria between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale).

