Traffic held in both directions on M6 near Carnforth after collision

All lanes are open after a crash on the M6 near Carnforth.

M6 drivers near Carnforth were stuck in major disruption this morning following a serious crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST posted on X four hours ago: “Traffic is being held in both directions on the #M6 between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale) due to a single vehicle collision.

“@Cumbriapolice and @CumbriaFire on scene.

“Delays building on approach, we'll keep you updated.”

Two hours ago National Highways: North-West posted that the incident was now clear and all lanes have reopened on the #M6 northbound in #Cumbria between J35 (#Carnforth) and J36 (#KirkbyLonsdale).