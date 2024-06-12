Trading Standards seize £500,000 worth of dangerous counterfeit goods at Appleby Horse Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than £500,000 worth of fake goods were seized from the market fields at this year’s Appleby Horse Fair.

Trading Standards Officers from Westmorland and Furness Council supported by Cumbria Police focused on the market traders who were selling products which could potentially pose a safety risk to consumers, such as counterfeit perfumes, sunglasses and wireless earbuds.

The haul included 2,500 pairs of sunglasses and nearly 200 bottles of perfume bearing counterfeit Cartier, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior trademarks, which has an estimated retail value exceeding £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Consumers are often not aware of the health risks involved in using counterfeit items,” said Catherine Hornby, Trading Standards Manager.

The Market Field at Appleby Horse Fair 2024.

“Counterfeit sunglasses may not provide any protection at all against ultra-violet rays, leaving the wearer at serious risk of eye damage.

“Counterfeit fragrances may contain poisonous chemicals including cyanide and even human urine. They can cause reactions such as skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns.

“I would advise members of the public to steer clear of buying counterfeit items. At best you will waste your money on a sub-standard product, at worst you may purchase something that is harmful. Counterfeit items are unregulated, and the counterfeiters have no regard for your health and safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair 2024, Superintendent Dan St Quintin, added: “The 2024 fair saw a new standard set for proactive enforcement which the work of Trading Standards significantly contributed towards.

“Our officers work closely with all other agencies before, during and after Appleby Horse Fair with the aim of making the fair as safe as possible for all. As such, we were pleased to be able to assist Trading Standards in their efforts to target potentially dangerous products being sold at Appleby.”

Director General of The Anti-Counterfeiting Group, Phil Lewis, said: “We highly commend Westmorland and Furnace Council Trading Standards team for their commitment to protecting consumers by removing counterfeit and potentially dangerous goods from this high profile event.

“The trade in fakes attacks the integrity of legitimate businesses and funds further criminality. We urge consumers to play a crucial role in combating this trade by making informed purchasing decisions to protect their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad