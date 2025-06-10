Trading Standards seize £38k of counterfeit goods at Appleby Horse Fair

Trading Standards Officers from Westmorland and Furness Council, supported by Cumbria Police and the Anti-Counterfeiting Group, seized over £38,000 worth of unsafe counterfeit goods from the market fields at this year’s Appleby Horse Fair.

Trading Standards focused their resources on the market traders who were selling products, which could potentially pose a safety risk to consumers, such as counterfeit sunglasses.

Amongst the seized goods were counterfeit sunglasses with fake Chanel, Ray Ban, Celine, Prada and Cartier branding.

Catherine Hornby, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Trading Standards Manager, said, “Over £500,000 of unsafe counterfeit goods were seized at last year’s fair. That the figure is lower this year suggests that the strong, ‘zero tolerance,’ message that sent out was heard and understood by the majority of traders on the market fields.

“However, we aren’t complacent and we will continue to work with our partners to monitor the market fields at next year’s fair and we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action against anyone selling unsafe counterfeit goods.

“Unfortunately, consumers are often unaware of the health risks involved in using counterfeit goods, as fake products haven’t been put through the same rigorous safety standards that genuine goods have.

“Counterfeit sunglasses offer no ultra-violet protection, leaving the wearer at serious risk of eye damage. I would strongly advise members of the public to refrain from buying counterfeit goods.

“Not only that, but by buying counterfeit goods, consumers are supporting illegal and criminal trades.”

There was drop in the number of stalls at the 2025 Fair. Overall stall numbers were at 231, including 25 food stalls, which was down on the 268 recorded in 2024 and well below the 2016 record high of 276.

Police Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair 2024, Superintendent Dan St Quintin, said: “Cumbria Police officers worked in support of Trading Standards as part of our work to help keep people safe - in this case through targeting people selling potentially unsafe goods.

"This activity is part of the multi-agency partnership approach which we will continue at future Appleby Horse Fairs."

Director General of The Anti-Counterfeiting Group, Phil Lewis, said, “We highly commend Westmorland and Furness Council Trading Standards team for their commitment to protecting consumers by removing counterfeit and potentially dangerous goods from this high profile event.

“The trade in fakes attacks the integrity of legitimate businesses and funds further criminality. We urge consumers to play a crucial role in combating this trade by making informed purchasing decisions to protect their families.”

If you have information about the sale of counterfeit items please contact Trading Standards via Citizens Advice consumer helpline 0808 223 1133, or the Police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.