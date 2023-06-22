Town Council paid £68k to take over weeding contract for Lancaster and Morecambe
The contract is worth £68,000 and covers 222.5miles of streets in the city, towns and villages.
Liberal Democrat Town Councillor Jim Pilling said: “I think it is well worth noting the incredible improvement to the look of our towns since Morecambe Town Council have taken over the region’s weeding service.
"Credit where credit is due, for the last few years our towns have been blighted with knee high weeds everywhere. The difference this year has been transformational.”
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We've been working closely with Morecambe Town Council to assess the scope of the weeding work needed in Lancaster.
“The value of this work has been agreed by Morecambe Town Council, who will be carrying this out on behalf of the county council.
“We are confident our agreed price is fair and represents good value in the current market.”