Town Council paid £68k to take over weeding contract for Lancaster and Morecambe

Morecambe Town Council successfully bid to get the Lancaster district weeding contract from the county council.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The contract is worth £68,000 and covers 222.5miles of streets in the city, towns and villages.

Liberal Democrat Town Councillor Jim Pilling said: “I think it is well worth noting the incredible improvement to the look of our towns since Morecambe Town Council have taken over the region’s weeding service.

"Credit where credit is due, for the last few years our towns have been blighted with knee high weeds everywhere. The difference this year has been transformational.”

Carleton Street in Morecambe before weeding was done by the team from Morecambe Town Council. Picture by Jim Pilling.Carleton Street in Morecambe before weeding was done by the team from Morecambe Town Council. Picture by Jim Pilling.
Carleton Street in Morecambe before weeding was done by the team from Morecambe Town Council. Picture by Jim Pilling.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We've been working closely with Morecambe Town Council to assess the scope of the weeding work needed in Lancaster.

“The value of this work has been agreed by Morecambe Town Council, who will be carrying this out on behalf of the county council.

“We are confident our agreed price is fair and represents good value in the current market.”

Carleton Street in Morecambe after the team from Morecambe Town Council tackled the weeds. Picture by Jim Pilling.Carleton Street in Morecambe after the team from Morecambe Town Council tackled the weeds. Picture by Jim Pilling.
Carleton Street in Morecambe after the team from Morecambe Town Council tackled the weeds. Picture by Jim Pilling.
