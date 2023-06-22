The contract is worth £68,000 and covers 222.5miles of streets in the city, towns and villages.

Liberal Democrat Town Councillor Jim Pilling said: “I think it is well worth noting the incredible improvement to the look of our towns since Morecambe Town Council have taken over the region’s weeding service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit where credit is due, for the last few years our towns have been blighted with knee high weeds everywhere. The difference this year has been transformational.”

Carleton Street in Morecambe before weeding was done by the team from Morecambe Town Council. Picture by Jim Pilling.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We've been working closely with Morecambe Town Council to assess the scope of the weeding work needed in Lancaster.

“The value of this work has been agreed by Morecambe Town Council, who will be carrying this out on behalf of the county council.

“We are confident our agreed price is fair and represents good value in the current market.”