Town council awards £5k community grant to Morecambe mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Support Approachable Friendly Environment (SAFE) supports people of all ages going through mental health and other life challenges to reintegrate with society.

The funding provided by Morecambe Town Council will enable delivery of two of SAFE’s flagship projects in Morecambe until February 2025 – Prop Up Project for young adults (20-25)

and Socialease (18+).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeley Wilkinson, founder of SAFE, is presented with a cheque for £4,930 by Morecambe town councillors John Livermore and Clark Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prop Up Project creates a safe space for young adults who, due to mental health or other challenges, may be experiencing life difficulties.

Small groups of no more than 10-12 young people engage in monthly, creative-based activity sessions held at the Church of Ascension in Morecambe.

These sessions are designed to help participants build their confidence, connections, and social skills, breaking down barriers to accessing activities, training, education and employment.

Socialease caters for adults of all ages struggling with social anxiety, isolation and loneliness, providing a first step towards re-engaging in social activity by helping build networks, resilience, and developing effective self-care and coping strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Socialease meets weekly in the relaxed and informal setting of Morecambe’s social enterprise cafe Brew Me Sunshine.

Keeley Wilkinson, founder of SAFE, said, ‘The generous support from Morecambe Town Council allows us to continue our core programmes - breaking down the barriers to social engagement, fostering a sense of belonging, building confidence and empowering those within our community.

"With this funding, we reinforce our mission to place people at the heart of their own positive life narratives. We are extremely grateful to Morecambe Town Council for their confidence in our mission and enabling our work to continue.”

Cllr Claire Cozler, chair of Morecambe Town Council and vice chair of the Grants Committee, said: “SAFE has a proven track record of making a meaningful difference to individual’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lives and helping those that would otherwise fall through the cracks return to society.

"Morecambe Town Council is delighted to be supporting such a worthy organisation that’s dedicated to addressing these issues in Morecambe.”