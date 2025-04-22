A bus stop on the Bay Gateway was covered in numerous bunches of flowers, even on the roof, as well as touching messages from family and friends of the 18-year-old who died.

There were also boxing gloves and bags from Coastal Amateur Boxing Club, as well as an Easter egg and a candle.

Emergency services were called to the Bay Gateway, between Mellishaw Lane and Northgate, just after 3am on Sunday April 20.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been named locally as amateur boxer Leo Mountain.

Coastal Amateur Boxing Club posted a tribute on their Facebook page, saying: “This is so difficult to write. This morning we woke up to the unbelievably heartbreaking news that Leo had

been involved in a terrible accident and sadly passed away.

“Leo was a fantastic young man, an absolute credit to himself and his family. Every boxer, coach and supporter had nothing but love for Leo, he was one of those people you couldn't

help but love. He had an infectious personality, brought laughter and light to every room.

“In boxing terms, Leo most recently became a North West Region champion, which we know he, his family and the club took great pride in. He was a very talented boxer, had a great attitude and loved to box.

“Leo had a champions heart in and out the ring.

“To think his cheeky smile, his jokes and his presence won't be seen any longer is just unthinkable, he had so much to offer this world, his journey had only just started.

“Leo, you are a son, grandson, brother, friend, gentleman, fighter and a boxer. You're respected by many, loved by many and....a CHAMPION. Forever in our hearts and minds, you'll

always be missed.

“All the club’s thoughts are with Leo's family, we can't imagine what they're going through.”

Sgt Paul McCurrie, from Lancashire Police, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of a young man and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting log 0160 of April 20. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

