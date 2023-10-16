Touching tribute to Lancaster man who died after getting into difficulty in River Lune

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rower Ben Booth was pulled from the River Lune at Lancaster by emergency services after getting into difficulty along with another man on Sunday, (October 8).

Sadly although one man was rescued, Ben was later pronounced dead at hospital.

A spokesman for Lancaster John O’Gaunt Rowing Club said in their recent newsletter: “The whole club is grieving deeply over the loss of an extremely popular and personable member.

Lancaster John O'Gaunt Rowing Club on Halton Road next to the River Lune. Picture from Google Street View.

"Ben Booth had only rowed with the club since May but fitted straight into our rowing family.

"He was an extremely experienced and capable oarsman who was free with sharing his skills and knowledge, both on the water and in indoor coaching sessions.

"We have received messages of support and condolences from many clubs in the region, also from the Regional Chairman and President as well as from Alastair Marks the Chief Executive of British Rowing.

"Club members are supporting each other and have the offer of support from the welfare advisor and from external agencies, which are also available to anyone who feels the need for support in this difficult time.

“I’m sure everyone will join us in sending our heartfelt condolences to Ben’s family, friends and colleagues.

"He will be missed dearly and will remain forever in our thoughts.

"A tribute to Ben will be held at the club on Saturday (October 21) at 10am.”

British Rowing said: "We share our deepest sympathies with Lancaster John O' Gaunt Rowing Club and its members following the tragic loss of their fellow rower Ben Booth. “Our thoughts are with Ben's friends and family.”