Touching tribute following death of man known as ‘Mr Morecambe Cricket Club'
Charles Edward Clough, who was involved with Morecambe Cricket Club for 61 years, passed away yesterday (Sunday).
A post on Morecambe Cricket Club Facebook page said: “The club would like to pass our sincere condolences to Tommy, Linda, Judith and Sandie and all the Clough family and friends,
“Charlie was involved at MCC for 61 years joining from Bare in 1963.
"He soon took over the captaincy and led Morecambe to it first trophy in nearly 30 years.
"1968 saw Charlie lead MCC to the league and cup double with a team which remain club legends.
"Playing over 200 1st team games Charlie scored over 3000 runs and plenty of wickets. He scored over 500 runs in the 1965 season.
“In addition to being 1st team captain Charlie was also Vice Chairman during the transformation of MCC.
“He then became chairman bringing players such as Ravi Shastri and Chetan Sharma to Woodhill Lane.
"He was never afraid to let a pro know if they weren’t playing to his expected levels.
“Later he became club president a role he held until November of last year.
“He was one of the men who helped transform the club with the building and later extensions to our facilities that we enjoy today at Woodhill Lane.
"In Charlie’s own words ‘I've had a great life with a beautiful family, some special friends and I have the most incredible memories.’
“Charles Edward Clough, legend, Mr Morecambe Cricket Club, rest in peace.”
A service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on April 19 at 10.30am.