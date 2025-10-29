Tory councillor loses Lancaster City Council seat after failing to attend a meeting for six months

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:42 GMT
Coun Kate Knight.placeholder image
Coun Kate Knight.
A councillor has lost her seat because she failed to attend a single Lancaster City Council meeting for six months.

The absence of Councillor Kate Knight a Conservative representative for Bare ward since the 2023 elections, has led to plans for a by-election to be called to fill the vacancy.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “According to Section 85 of the Local Government Act 1972, any member who fails to attend council meetings for a period of six consecutive months - without approved absence - automatically vacates their seat.”

“The vacancy is advertised at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/voting-and-elections/vacancies

“If/when it is called the Returning Officer will publish a notice regarding nominations and date for any possible by-election.”

Any notice about nominations and a by-election will be posted on the city council website on the above link.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Gerry Blaikie and MBI Councillor Martin Bottoms are the elected councillors for Bare Ward.

