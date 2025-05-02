Toploader announced as headline act at Morecambe Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The official headline act at Morecambe Music Festival 2025 has been announced.

Morecambe Music Festival 2025 posted on Facebook: “We are delighted to announce that Toploader will headline Morecambe Music Festival 25!

“We’ve worked closely with The Platform over the past four months and with their help and ambition, have secured the biggest band to ever perform at the festival!

“They will perform on Friday at The Platform - Morecambe on July 11 at 10pm.

Toploader are the official headline act at Morecambe Music Festival 2025.

“This will be free admission for 2025.

"We’ve spent seven years working hard to build the brand of Morecambe Music Festival and now we feel it’s the right time to go up a gear in what we are offering our thousands of festivalgoers.”

Morecambe Music Festival 2025 takes place from July 10-13 with 34 venues in Morecambe taking part.

For more information visit the Facebook page at Morecambe Music Festival or visit the website at https://morecambemusicfestival.uk/