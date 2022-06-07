Top UK cyclists line up for Lancaster Grand Prix

On Sunday July 17, Williamson Park will once again be the venue for the Lancaster Grand Prix which will see some of the country’s best cyclists tackle a gruelling route through the beautiful countryside of the Forest of Bowland.

Part of British Cycling’s National Road Series, it’s the third instalment of the event but for the first time it will also feature a women’s race.

Starting and finishing at the iconic Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, the action will pedal off at 9am when the field of elite women take on six laps of the nine mile circuit.

Josh Whitehead, winner of the 2021 Lancaster Grand Prix.

Then at 2pm the men’s race will take place over the same circuit but instead featuring 10 laps.

A big screen in Williamson Park will live stream the whole event and there will also be entertainment throughout the day including a bouncy castle, face painting, live music, extreme mountain biking, giant bubbles, barbecue, licensed bar and concessions stalls.

Race organisers have put the event together in association with British Cycling, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council.

Brian Cookson, Chair of the race organising committee and former President of the UCI and British Cycling, said: “Once again the cream of Great Britain’s elite cyclists will be taking on the tough challenge of 100 miles of beautiful Lancashire countryside, and we are particularly proud that this edition of the Lancaster Grand Prix Cycle Races will see another landmark - the addition of a Women’s Elite event.

“Of course not everyone can be an elite cyclist but big events are always inspirational and as the Lancaster Grand Prix grows in stature, we are playing our part in encouraging people of all ages to take up more active lifestyles, to get out into the countryside and enjoy themselves.”