Top DJs Kimberly Wyatt, Marvin Humes and James Haskell to perform in Lancaster for major sporting event

Although the sporting rivalry is intense, there is also great camaraderie between the students involved. One way this is showcased is through the nightly celebrations that are held at Sugarhouse, LUSU’s student nightclub. Rivals during the day come together at night to celebrate together and this year Sugarhouse has gone all out, signing three massive DJs to perform over the momentous weekend.

Opening up on Friday May 3 is former Pussycat Doll, Kimberly Wyatt, with Marvin Humes, of British boy band JLS, on Saturday, and former rugby star turned DJ, James Haskell, bringing the event to a close as he hosts Sugar’s infamous Roses Closing Party.

Roses 2024 pits Lancaster and York University students against each other battling it out in an age-old rivalry born from the War of the Roses. The event will see more than 30,000 people competing, officiating and spectating across 100-plus fixtures.

Team Lancaster is looking to make it a hat-trick of consecutive wins to bring the overall victory back to Lancaster for the first time in 18 years, and to mark Lancaster University’s 60th anniversary with a trophy raise.

The event is a celebration of sporting achievement, dedication and passion from all involved – delivered by the hardworking team at Lancaster University Students’ Union (LUSU). Members of the public are being encouraged to go along and support the students with free to attend events on campus ranging from Underwater Hockey to American Football and everything in between.

Jack Watson, Vice-President Sport at LUSU said, “The Roses competition is the highlight of many students’ time at university, myself included. Since 1965, the SU and our sport clubs have managed to put on an incredible showcase of talent, something which we continue to build on year-on-year. We have an unprecedented 142 fixtures included in this year’s event, and can't wait to see Roses back on home turf.”