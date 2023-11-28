Top 80s band Then Jerico and Curiosity Killed The Cat singer to perform in Morecambe

Top 80s band Then Jerico are coming to Morecambe as headliners supported by the lead singer of Curiosity Killed the Cat.

The band, fronted by Mark Shaw, first found fame in 1987 with the release of their debut album ‘First (The Sound Of Music)‘.

The record featured hit singles ‘Muscle Deep‘ and ‘The Motive‘ which remained in the UK Top 40 chart for three months, becoming the most-played record on BBC Radio 1 in 1987.

Their follow-up album, ‘The Big Area‘, cemented their status as one of the greatest bands of the 1980s.

Then Jerico will be supported by Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot, known as the front man with Curiosity Killed the Cat.

The band achieved five Top 20 singles 'Down to Earth', 'Misfit', 'Name and Number', 'Hang on in there Baby' and 'Ordinary Day' between 1987 and 1992.

The gig also features special guest Tom J Johnson.

Tickets for the show at The Platform in Morecambe this Saturday, (December 2) are £25.