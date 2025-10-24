Top 10 things to do in Lancaster according to Tripadvisor

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 15:32 BST
A new survey has revealed the top attractions in Lancaster using Tripadvisor rankings.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery created their Lancaster Attraction Report after researching the highest reviewed things to do in our city.

The top 10 was compiled by looking on Tripadvisor at the highest ranked attractions in Lancaster according to their ‘Traveller Ranking’, which ranks places of interest and/or tour operators based on traveller reviews in accordance with the Popularity Index – quality, recency and quantity of reviews.

Take a look at the top 10.

Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours runs seasonal, themed public tours and also private tours by appointment. Email info@lancasterwalkstalksandtours.co.uk or call 07983 146943.

1. Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours

Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours runs seasonal, themed public tours and also private tours by appointment. Email [email protected] or call 07983 146943. Photo: Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours

To experience axe throwing, call 07784 961862 or email hello@flyingaxefactory.co.uk. The attraction is located in Edward Street, Lancaster LA1 1QH.

2. Flying Axe Factory

To experience axe throwing, call 07784 961862 or email [email protected]. The attraction is located in Edward Street, Lancaster LA1 1QH. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Experience the thrill of skydiving at Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Hillam Lane, Cockerham, Lancaster LA2 0DY. Call 01524 791820 or email skydive@bkpc.co.uk.

3. Black Knights Skydiving Centre

Experience the thrill of skydiving at Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Hillam Lane, Cockerham, Lancaster LA2 0DY. Call 01524 791820 or email [email protected]. Photo: Black Knights Skydiving Centre

Described by English Heritage as 'not only the North-West's most important historic and archaeological monument but also of international importance'. Email lancastercastle@lancashire.gov.uk to find out about guided tours.

4. Lancaster Castle

Described by English Heritage as 'not only the North-West's most important historic and archaeological monument but also of international importance'. Email [email protected] to find out about guided tours. Photo: Jonny Gios

