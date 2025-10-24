The top 10 was compiled by looking on Tripadvisor at the highest ranked attractions in Lancaster according to their ‘Traveller Ranking’, which ranks places of interest and/or tour operators based on traveller reviews in accordance with the Popularity Index – quality, recency and quantity of reviews.
Take a look at the top 10.
1. Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours
Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours runs seasonal, themed public tours and also private tours by appointment. Email [email protected] or call 07983 146943. Photo: Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours
2. Flying Axe Factory
To experience axe throwing, call 07784 961862 or email [email protected]. The attraction is located in Edward Street, Lancaster LA1 1QH. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Black Knights Skydiving Centre
Experience the thrill of skydiving at Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Hillam Lane, Cockerham, Lancaster LA2 0DY. Call 01524 791820 or email [email protected]. Photo: Black Knights Skydiving Centre
4. Lancaster Castle
Described by English Heritage as 'not only the North-West's most important historic and archaeological monument but also of international importance'. Email [email protected] to find out about guided tours. Photo: Jonny Gios