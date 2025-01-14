Using house price data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels created a Property Report ranking all neighbourhoods in Britain based on their medium house price as well as their total house sales.

The data examined covered up to the year ending March 2024.

Here we reveal the top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices in the Lancaster district, as well as the five most expensive, based on the data.

West End, Morecambe. Median house price year ending March 2024: £128,500.

Skerton and Vale, Lancaster. Median house price year ending March 2024: £134,050.

Morecambe Town. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500.