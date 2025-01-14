Top 10 neighbourhoods in Lancaster and Morecambe with the cheapest and most expensive house prices

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 17:04 BST
All the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district have been ranked based on their median house price.

Using house price data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels created a Property Report ranking all neighbourhoods in Britain based on their medium house price as well as their total house sales.

The data examined covered up to the year ending March 2024.

Here we reveal the top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices in the Lancaster district, as well as the five most expensive, based on the data.

West End, Morecambe. Median house price year ending March 2024: £128,500.

1. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

West End, Morecambe. Median house price year ending March 2024: £128,500. Photo: Google

Skerton and Vale, Lancaster. Median house price year ending March 2024: £134,050.

2. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

Skerton and Vale, Lancaster. Median house price year ending March 2024: £134,050. Photo: Google

Morecambe Town. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500.

3. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

Morecambe Town. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500. Photo: Google

Moorlands and Greaves. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500.

4. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

Moorlands and Greaves. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500. Photo: Google

