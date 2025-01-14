Using house price data from the Office for National Statistics, Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels created a Property Report ranking all neighbourhoods in Britain based on their medium house price as well as their total house sales.
The data examined covered up to the year ending March 2024.
Here we reveal the top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices in the Lancaster district, as well as the five most expensive, based on the data.
1. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices
West End, Morecambe. Median house price year ending March 2024: £128,500. Photo: Google
2. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices
Skerton and Vale, Lancaster. Median house price year ending March 2024: £134,050. Photo: Google
3. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices
Morecambe Town. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500. Photo: Google
4. Top five neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices
Moorlands and Greaves. Median house price year ending March 2024: £142,500. Photo: Google
