Tony strikes a chord with shoppers in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre

Morecambe author Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in the Arndale Centre to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as playing piano from a young age, Tony, 94, from Bare, has written three books and they will be available to buy on the day, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Tony wrote his first book, "One More Step Along The Road" during lockdown in 2020 when he was 89 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second book is called "That Strike's A Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music" and was written in 2022.

Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in Morecambe's Arndale Centre to raise money for St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture by Arndale Morecambe Bay.

He kindly decided that all proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards funding the vital care provided in the community.

He also reprinted his first book 'One More Step Along The Road' to raise further funds for the Hospice.

He has written a third book about his trips to Canada with his wife to see family living over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: “Last summer I thought I would write a book about Canada. Over 20 years my late wife Iris and I went to Canada. In 1995 some of my family emigrated to Canada and we said over 20 years we would go and visit and the book is based on our adventures over that period.

"We went to various places off the beaten track and the book is based on notes and diaries over the years.

"It’s a travelogue of discovery! It will be quite interesting for people to read.”

With his books, Tony has now raised over £3000 for Cancer Research and the Alzheimer’s Society and well over £500 for St John’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: “The hospice is such a worthy cause and it does so much, they need every penny they can get, it all has to be paid for.

"The care people receive has to be funded as well.”

Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre between 11am and 12pm on Saturday, (May 24).

Tony will also be holding a book signing in Morecambe library on Saturday, June 7 between 11am and 12pm, where he will be signing his Canada book with a suggested donation of £10 for the hospice.