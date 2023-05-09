News you can trust since 1837
Tony strikes a chord with shoppers in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre

Morecambe author Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in the Arndale Centre on Saturday to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:21 BST

As well as playing piano from a young age, Tony, 92, from Bare, has written two books and both of them will be available to buy on the day, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Tony wrote his first book, "One More Step Along The Road" during lockdown in 2020 when he was 89 years old.

His second book is called "That Strike's A Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music" and was written last year.

Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in Morecambe's Arndale Centre to raise money for St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture by Arndale Morecambe Bay.Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in Morecambe's Arndale Centre to raise money for St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture by Arndale Morecambe Bay.
Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano in Morecambe's Arndale Centre to raise money for St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture by Arndale Morecambe Bay.
The books will be available for a suggested donation on the day.

If you are not able to make it but still want to purchase a copy of these books, you will find them available in all St John's Hospice shops.

Tony Kadelbach will be playing the piano between 11am and 12pm on Saturday, (May 13).

