The Mill returns this year with another African themed event – South African acoustic guitar virtuoso Tony Cox, now settled in Caton, makes his debut at the Mill on Sunday January 22 with a concert ‘From Cape Town to Lancaster’.

To make the concert an event for all the family, the day starts at 1pm with a two course lunch with an African menu, prepared by Global Village Café, Lancaster’s refugee-run project providing delicious global menus for the whole community.

Tony decided to move to the UK just before the pandemic and is very happy to be playing at Halton Mill now!

Tony Cox - From Cape Town to Lancaster.

Lunch 1pm and the concert starts at 2pm.