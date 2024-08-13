Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toilets at Heysham Port have had a major upgrade.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Steam Packet company which runs passenger and freight services between Heysham and the Isle of Man said: “With Manxman carrying more and

more passengers to and from the Isle of Man, we’ve recently completed a major upgrade to the facilities at Heysham Terminal to enhance the customer experience.

“The refurbishment of the toilet facilities is the latest phase of the overall terminal refurbishment and brings them up to the same standard as the rest of the terminal waiting area, and what awaits passengers travelling on the award-winning new flagship.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of service and improving the passenger experience for residents and tourists alike.”

Last year former Morecambe MP David Morris launched a campaign to upgrade the ‘tired’ terminal at Heysham Port.

Thousands of people use the facility while traveling with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company each year.