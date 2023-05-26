Tipper truck stopped by police on M6 at Lancaster was overloaded
A tipper truck spotted travelling on the M6 at Lancaster was stopped by police.
Police said on inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.
The driver was dealt with for offences and the vehicle was immediately prohibited.
Lancs Road Police tweeted: “ This tipper spotted travelling M6 at Lancaster. It was stopped at junction 34.
"On inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.
"Driver dealt with for offences and vehicle placed on immediate prohibition.”