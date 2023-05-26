Police said on inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.

The driver was dealt with for offences and the vehicle was immediately prohibited.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: “ This tipper spotted travelling M6 at Lancaster. It was stopped at junction 34.

This tipper truck stopped on the M6 near Lancaster by police was dangerously overloaded. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

"On inspection the rear anti roll bar was not connected properly and it was overweight.

"Driver dealt with for offences and vehicle placed on immediate prohibition.”

