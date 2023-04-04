Time for an epic whirlwind adventure as Lancaster theatre reveals this year's play in the park

Following on from last year's sold out performances of The Jungle Book, The Dukes will delight Williamson Park audiences once again with a production of the classic Jules Verne novel, Around the World in 80 Days.

Audiences will be invited to follow Phileas Fogg as he races against the clock to travel around the world in 80 days. Adapted by writer Andrew Pollard – writer of last year's show – you can expect an adventure of a lifetime that introduces you to all the sights, sounds, smells, food and cultures of the people around the world.

Expect trains, boats, elephants and balloons on this magical adventure fit for the whole family.

A hot air balloon spotted in Williamson Park was part of the promotion for Around the World in 80 Days.

The play in the park announcement solves the recent mystery of a hot air balloon spotted flying near the Ashton Memorial. It has now been confirmed the balloon was part of the promotion for this year’s outdoor theatre production.

Dukes Director, Karen O’Neill, said: “The Dukes will be transporting audiences around the world in Williamson Park from July to the end of August, with an amazing creative and technical team and electrifying cast all working together to make this incredible show happen.

"We are so pleased to be back in the park working with the team there and Lancaster City Council on this annual family highlight.”

The hot air balloon hovering near the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster.

As part of the campaign, the Dukes will also be hosting their first food festival, Around the World in 80 Bites, which will take place on Friday June 2. Tickets will be available for purchase from the Dukes box office or the Dukes website.

Throughout the summer term, the Dukes Creative Communities team will be running art workshops in local primary schools, whilst a new partnership with the Balfour Beatty’s Social impact team will allow communities living in rural poverty access to free funded tickets to the performance.

Head of Creative Communities, Carl Woodward, said: “We are looking forward to working with a diverse number of our partner primary schools across Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham in conjunction with Around The World in 80 Days, offering creative crafts workshops in the classroom.

"This work is testament to the profound impact that partnerships between schools and theatres can have on local communities – partnerships forged out of a shared vision for education in which access to the arts plays a central part.”

Around the World in 80 Days will be directed by Sarah Punshon, who also directed The Dukes’ outdoor production of The Jungle Book in 2022.

The Dukes has been entertaining generations of families with their summer promenade shows since 1987, attracting a total of more than a half a million people. In 2016, its outdoor version of The Hobbit won the UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People.