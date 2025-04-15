Time for an epic whirlwind adventure as Lancaster Dukes theatre reveals this year's play in the park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dukes award-winning outdoor walkabout theatre show returns to Lancaster’s Williamson Park this summer.

Get the feeling you're not in Lancaster anymore as you follow the yellow brick road into the Emerald City this summer as the Dukes proudly presents "The Wizard of Oz”.

Local writer, Daniel Bye, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be adapting The Wizard of Oz. “It’ll be my third show for the Dukes but my first for Williamson Park and Dorothy’s adventures in Oz are a perfect fit for the dramatic landscapes there.

"I took my kids to the film for the first time just before Christmas - I can’t wait to bring them - and you – my own take on the fun, magic, and joy of the original story.”

With Williamson Park transforming into the Emerald City, audiences can expect to be whisked away on a vibrant, colourful mission to find the Wizard in order to help Dorothy get home to Lancaster.

Director Elvi Piper said: “I’m over the rainbow to be directing The Wizard of Oz at the Dukes this summer! To bring this iconic journey to life in the magical surroundings of Williamson Park, reimagined by the brilliant Daniel Bye, is an absolute dream come true.

"I can’t wait to take audiences on a dazzling trip down the Yellow Brick Road, in an immersive unforgettable adventure that will linger long after the show finishes!”

Dorothy is desperately searching for fluffy runaway Toto when a storm sweeps her away from her home in Lancaster into a world full of surprises and wonder.

With her new found companions: the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, Dorothy must navigate the curiosities and dangers of Oz, all while staying one step ahead of the Wicked Witch.

Along the way, she'll discover that courage, heart, and wisdom can be found in the most unexpected places.

The Dukes CEO, Chris Lawson, said: “This year we are proud to announce The Wizard of Oz! Bringing this special outdoor production to life requires all hands on deck, and our amazing team are working incredibly hard to make it happen. It’s their amazing dedication that ensures our Park Show is a magical experience for everyone to enjoy each year."

The Wizard of Oz runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 18 - August 24 at 7.15pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings are negotiable.

Visit https://dukeslancaster.org/ for tickets, call the box office tel: 01524 598500 or email [email protected].