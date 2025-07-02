Time capsule buried as part of Lancaster church’s 20th anniversary also includes copy of Lancaster Guardian newspaper

Over the two days, the church and alumni reflected on answered prayers in growing them from 12 people in 2005 to over 250 people who meet each Sunday morning at 10am.

Along with the children’s answers to the question ‘What are you praying for your church to be like in 30 years’ time?’, the time capsule contained photos of the church over the years, flyers from the Bible talks over the year, a copy of the Lancaster Guardian newspaper to provide a snapshot of the culture in 2025, a sermon preached at the opening of the new church building in March 2025, a Moorlands pen, and finally, a letter written “from Moorlands church of 2025 to Moorlands church of 2055”.

The letter set out a vision for the future which the current church intends to pray and work towards.

This letter was read out by Danny Rurlander, Moorlands’ lead pastor since the work began in 2005, during the Sunday morning meeting.

He read, “We pray that Moorlands church will be well known both as a community of lovely, inclusive welcome and a place of solid Bible truth. We pray that the next generation of our church will have the same prayerful dependence on the Bible that we have so that Moorlands church might continue to grow as the good news of Jesus is shared with the people of Lancaster and beyond for many years to come”.

The aim is for the time capsule to be dug up and the letter read at the church’s 50 th anniversary to see whether these prayers have become a reality.

