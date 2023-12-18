Timber and building merchant with Morecambe and Garstang branches buys another builders merchant in Lancashire

A timber and building merchant with branches in Morecambe and Garstang has bought another builders merchant in Lancashire.

Haldane Fisher has acquired Greengates Builders Merchants Ltd located in Accrington.

Haldane Fisher Morecambe, located at the former Broadoak Home and Garden Centre premises, was officially opened in July and the Garstang branch had a £600k refurbishment in June.

This strategic move further solidifies Haldane Fisher’s presence in the region and reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its offering to better serve customers in the Northwest of England.

Simon Walling leads the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man.

Simon Walling, who leads the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man, said: “We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Greengates Builders Merchants Ltd.

“This represents a very exciting opportunity for Haldane Fisher and will undoubtedly complement our existing branch network and plans to further expand our footprint in the Northwest of England.

“We look forward to working with the Greengates team long into the future.”

The Greengates business adds to the most recent Morecambe branch, the already established Heckmondwike, Makerfield sites, and newly-refurbished Garstang branch.

This now brings the total number of Haldane Fisher branches in England to five.

As part of the acquisition, all existing staff at Greengates Builders Merchants Ltd have been retained by Haldane Fisher.

This will ensure continuity in service and expertise, with over 20 dedicated team members continuing to contribute to the success of the business.

Steve Pickup, former managing director of Greengates Builders Merchants Ltd, said: “Joining forces with Haldane Fisher marks an exciting chapter in the history of Greengates.

“We are confident that working together will bring about new opportunities, enhance our capabilities, and contribute positively to the continued success of the business.

“Our existing customers can expect the same level of service they have come to trust, now backed by the resources and expertise of Haldane Fisher.”

Family owned since its inception in 1946, Haldane Group’s experience spans generations and incorporates Haldane Fisher NI, Haldane Fisher - Isle of Man, Haldane Fisher - UK, GE Robinson, Plumbmaster, Prowood, Bathline and Key Hardware.

Haldane Group serves both trade and the general public, with 22 branches across Northern Ireland, England, and Isle of Man supplying 13,000 products across 800 brands.