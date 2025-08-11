A wildlife lover who has run 25 marathons in a tiger suit will pass though Lancaster as part of his challenge to walk 25 marathons over 25 days.

Photographer and conservationist Paul Goldstein, 62, started his trek from Tigerton in Scotland to Tiger Bay in Wales on Sunday August 10, and he is inviting the public to join him for different stages.

The charity challenge, dubbed 2LegsFor4, follows Wimbledon-based Paul's remarkable long-distance runs in his distinctive tiger outfit at locations including Kilimanjaro, and at one of the highest and hardest in the world, the Everest Marathon.

The event will see Paul walking over 1,000 kilometres to raise awareness of the plight of all four-legged creatures. Over the past decade, his tiger suit has helped him raise nearly £500,000 for Bengal tiger conservation.

Anyone can take part by signing up on the event website and then choosing one or more stages to join Paul as he makes his way down through Scotland and on to Wales.

Paul said on Sunday: “Day one completed. Utterly absurd to be even taking this on at 62 but the first one is in the bag. Magnificently hospitable and generous Eastern Scottish people – 24 to go, what on earth could go wrong?

“Anyone can donate, anyone can walk with me, it is very straightforward, just log onto the route.”

Those interested in joining Paul can register for one or more days at 2LegsFor4.co.uk

THE 2legs for4 MARATHON WALK ROUTE

Day 1: Sunday, 10 August 2025 - Tigerton to Carnoustie (Angus to Angus) Day 2: Monday, 11 August 2025 - Carnoustie to St Andrews (Angus to Fife) Day 3: Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - St Andrews to Leven (Fife to Fife) Day 4: Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - Leven to North Queensferry (Fife to Fife) Day 5: Thursday, 14 August 2025 - North Queensferry to Newtongrange (Fife to Midlothian).

Day 6: Friday, 15 August 2025 - Newtongrange to Galashiels (Midlothian to Scottish Borders) Day 7: Saturday, 16 August 2025 - Galashiels to Hawick (Scottish Borders to Scottish Borders) Day 8: Sunday, 17 August 2025 - Hawick to Langholm (Scottish Borders to Dumfries and Galloway) Day 9: Monday, 18 August 2025 - Langholm to Carlisle (Dumfries and Galloway to Cumbria) Day 10: Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - Carlisle to Bassenthwaite (Cumbria to Cumbria).

Day 11: Thursday, 21 August 2025 - Bassenthwaite to Grasmere (Cumbria to Cumbria) Day 12: Friday, 22 August 2025 - Grasmere to Kendal (Cumbria to Cumbria) Day 13: Saturday, 23 August 2025 - Kendal to Lancaster (Cumbria to Lancashire) Day 14: Sunday, 24 August 2025 - Lancaster to Preston (Lancashire to Lancashire) Day 15: Monday, 25 August 2025 - Preston to Golbourne (Lancashire to Cheshire).

Day 16: Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - Golbourne to Northwich (Cheshire to Cheshire) Day 17: Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - Northwich to Whitchurch (Cheshire to Shropshire) Day 18: Friday, 29 August 2025 - Whitchurch to Shrewsbury (Shropshire to Shropshire) Day 19: Saturday, 30 August 2025 - Shrewsbury to Craven Arms (Shropshire to Shropshire) Day 20: Sunday, 31 August 2025 - Craven Arms to Leominster (Shropshire to Herefordshire).

Day 21: Monday, 1 September 2025 - Leominster to Hereford (Herefordshire to Herefordshire) Day 22: Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - Hereford to Monmouth (Herefordshire to Monmouthshire) Day 23: Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - Monmouth to Chepstow (Monmouthshire to Monmouthshire) Day 24: Thursday, 4 September 2025 - Chepstow to Newport (Monmouthshire to Newport) Day 25: Friday, 5 September 2025 - Newport to Tiger Bay (Newport to Cardiff).