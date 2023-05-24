Tickets on sale for comedian Reginald D Hunter’s show at Lancaster Grand

Mick Perrin Worldwide are delighted to announce that comedy royalty Reginald D. Hunter is heading back out on the road with a brand-new UK and Ireland live tour for 2023 and 2024.

In these supercharged socio-political times, the challenge is more and more becoming separating what’s true and what’s real.

Join Reginald D. Hunter for an hour of exploring this phenomenon in this progressive work in a pre-next-variant world.

Reginald D Hunter brings his tour to Lancaster Grand next year.

On announcing his tour Reginald D. Hunter said: “If you’re sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of ALL the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated “R” (for Reginald”.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order.

His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), whilst he drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border.

Tickets for Reginald D. Hunter: The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t go on sale today, Thursday (May 25) and are available from Lancastergrand.co.uk or by contacting the Box Office on 01524 64695.

