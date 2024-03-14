Tickets now on sale for Lancaster charity’s Cross Bay Walk on Father’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lace up your trainers or pull on your wellies – and take on this unique adventure across the shifting sands of the UK’s largest tidal bay, set against the stunning backdrop of the Lake District fells.

Every step of the famous route from Arnside Promenade to Grange Promenade will raise money for people in the area affected by cancer and bereavement.

CancerCare is an independent local charity offering support to people across the North Lancashire and South Cumbria area.

Tickets are £17.50 per person, and £2 for a dog. A family ticket is £65 (two adults and two children under 16).

This year’s event takes place on Father’s Day, and would make a great family day out.

Some walkers may also want to do it in memory of their father.

This iconic walk takes around four hours to complete – and though the unique terrain of the Bay makes it impossible to guarantee the distance, it is usually about eight miles.

Kat Michaels, CancerCare’s deputy head of fundraising, said: “This is an iconic walk and a real favourite! It’s also really important to our fundraising. Last year’s Cross Bay

walk raised over £18,000 including Gift Aid.

“We need to raise around £1.9 million a year to keep providing our services to people in our area affected by cancer.

"As an independent local charity, every penny raised on the day will make a difference in our community.”