Tickets for Lancaster’s Highest Point festival up for grabs in giant Easter egg hunt

More than 20 eggs will be hidden across Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham, Carnforth and the surrounding areas.

The hunt starts on Good Friday and clues will be posted on Highest Point’s social media pages throughout the day.

Highest Point organiser Jamie Scahill said: “Lancaster and Morecambe is such a beautiful area – what better way to explore it than by joining our Easter egg hunt?

“The Easter bunny will be getting up very early on Friday morning to hide the eggs and I know people right across the district will have fun finding them.”

Some prizes have also been provided by local businesses, including Porsche Centre South Lakes.

Highest Point Festival will take place in Lancaster’s stunning Williamson Park on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Odell and legendary boy band Busted will headline the event.

Eurovision icon Sam Ryder, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser will also take to the main stage.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than one hundred artists across six stages as well as enjoying top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Highest Point is proudly family-friendly and children under five are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.